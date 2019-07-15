A 53-year-old Wayne County man was killed early Monday morning on Interstate 75 in Monroe County after he got out of his vehicle and was hit multiple times, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash took place at about 1:05 a.m. when a Brownstown man, identified as Charles Long, crashed his gray 2004 Ford Super Duty pickup.

Police say he left the roadway, struck a road sign and zoomed back across I-75 and hit the center median before coming to a stop on the shoulder of southbound I-75, south of South Huron River Drive in Berlin Township.

While outside his vehicle, Long was struck by multiple vehicles. This took place, the sheriff's office said, "in an area of the roadway with minimal artificial lighting,"

Police aren't sure how many vehicles hit him, but said two drivers stopped to report striking the victim. Those motorists were not hurt.

The crash closed southbound I-75 for about five hours.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call (734) 240-7756.

