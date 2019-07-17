A car chase allegedly involving two Macomb County men has resulted in criminal charges against the pair.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Dawaun Al McQueen, 23, of Clinton Township and Thomas Sims, 29, of Chesterfield Township in connection with the chase, which ended when a car containing three Detroit men in their 20s plunged into Lake St. Clair in Pier Park about 6 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said the chase began at Seven Mile and Hoover in Detroit.

Grosse Pointe Farms Public Safety officers were dispatched to Pier Park, where they found a submerged vehicle in the water. The defendants were allegedly involved in a chase with another car when they crashed into Pier Park.

Authorities say the actions of McQueen and Sims posed a "significant" threat to victim, witnesses and the public. The two men were apprehended by Grosse Pointe Farms police Saturday. More details on the case are expected to be presented in court during the probable cause conference and preliminary examination.

McQueen and Sims were charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and weapons charges. McQueen was additionally charged with possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of cocaine and fleeing and eluding police.

The men were expected to be arraigned Wednesday before Judge Matthew Rumora in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court.

