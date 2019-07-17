Former high school teacher Charles Penn was sentenced to probation for offering to raise a 15-year-old student's grade if she performed sex acts on him. (Photo: Harper Woods Department of Public Safety)

Detroit — A former Harper Woods teacher was sentenced Wednesday to six months in jail and five years probation for offering to raise a teen student's grade if she performed sex acts on him.

A jury found Charles Penn, 41, of Southfield, guilty of accosting a child for immoral purposes in May, according to the court. He faced up to four years in prison.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl asked Penn on June 18, 2018 about extra work to improve her grade in his economic class at Harper Woods High School. His response was overheard by another female student.

During the probe, Penn left his job with the school district, police said.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Morrow issued the sentence, and Penn is expected to begin serving his six months in jail on Jan. 17, 2024, according to court records.

His term of probation began Wednesday.

