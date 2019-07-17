Highland Park — City officials will hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss lead levels in the community's tap water.

The conference will be held at noon at Highland Park City Hall on Woodward. The city encourages residents to attend.

The city is conducting water testing and found nine of 36 homes have lead and copper levels higher than government standards, it said in a letter to its water customers.

Highland Park has about 6,900 homes and a population of about 10,900, according to the latest data from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.

As a result of the tests, the city will have to take more samples of tap water for testing and educate residents about the issue, according to officials.

Officials in the city's water department are recommending residents:

Check to see if your home has a lead service line.

Let their water run to flush out lead if the water hasn't been used for several hours.

Use cold water for drinking or cooking.

Use a certified lead filter for drinking water if there are children or pregnant women in the household.

Don't boil the water because it doesn't reduce the amount of lead in water.

Officials said residents will receive more information about lead in drinking water over the next few weeks and the city will collect 60 samples every six months for testing and review the results to determine the next steps.

Residents who want their water service line inspected or want their drinking water tested for lead should call the Highland Park Water Department at (313) 865-1876.

