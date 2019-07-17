A 22-year-old Van Buren Township man was charged Wednesday in connection with a carjacking at a Wyandotte gas station Sunday.

Hussain Sabir Foxworth was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's office in connection with the incident, which occurred around 5 p.m. at a gas station in the 2000 block of Biddle Avenue. Authorities allege he tried to take a driver's truck while the person was getting gas.

Foxworth allegedly came out of the gas station and struck the owner of the vehicle and tried to drive off with the truck. The vehicle's owner and another man held Foxworth at the gas station until police arrived, according to the prosecutor's office.

Foxworth has been charged with one count of carjacking and was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 27th District Court in Wyandotte.

