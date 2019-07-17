Westland — A 56-year-old man has been arraigned Tuesday for possession of child pornography, Michigan State Police said.

Paul Collins Lachance from Westland was arraigned in 18th District Court on three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, officials said.

Buy Photo The MSP Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children task force began the investigation of Paul Collins Lachance earlier this year. (Photo: The Detroit News, File)

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children task force began the investigation earlier this year, when police became aware of Lachance allegedly possessing the material online.

Their investigation led to a search at his home and led to his arrest.

The MSP task force encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. Authorities recommend parents visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children online for a comprehensive list of resources.

