FBI, Highland Park police seek tips in woman's '96 murder
Highland Park — The FBI and Highland Park police are asking the public for help to identify a woman who was found slain in an alleyway in 1996.
Officials said the woman, whose remains were found May 20, 1996, was 15-22 years old and may have been biracial.
Her remains were found near a white shirt with yellow and black smiley faces, a white skirt, white socks and low-cut, black and white gym shoes. She was wearing a “Teddy Bear” watch with a leather band on her left arm.
FBI agents released a sketch of the victim and a picture of the watch.
The woman was about 5-foot, 3 inches tall and weighed about 190 pounds.
Anyone with information about the victim should call Highland Park Police at (313) 252-0050 or the FBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Program at 1-800-634-4097.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.