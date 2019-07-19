FBI agents and the Highland Park Police are asking for help to identify this woman, who was found dead in an alleyway on May 20, 1996. (Photo: FBI Detroit)

Highland Park — The FBI and Highland Park police are asking the public for help to identify a woman who was found slain in an alleyway in 1996.

Officials said the woman, whose remains were found May 20, 1996, was 15-22 years old and may have been biracial.

Her remains were found near a white shirt with yellow and black smiley faces, a white skirt, white socks and low-cut, black and white gym shoes. She was wearing a “Teddy Bear” watch with a leather band on her left arm.

FBI agents released a sketch of the victim and a picture of the watch.

The woman was about 5-foot, 3 inches tall and weighed about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the victim should call Highland Park Police at (313) 252-0050 or the FBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Program at 1-800-634-4097.

The victim was wearing this Teddy bear watch. (Photo: FBI Detroit)

