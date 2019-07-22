Highland Park — City halls in the Wayne County suburb of Highland Park and the Oakland County suburb of Royal Oak are closed Monday due to power outages, the cities announced.

The closure of the two city halls are among the more high-profile outcomes of the power outages that grip some 296,000 homes and business throughout Michigan, including 250,000 in Metro Detroit.

But the work week is beginning with lower, cooler temperatures and a low chance of precipitation.

Those who are without power should have it back by midweek.

