A crash has blocked all westbound lanes of the Davison Freeway (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

Highland Park — The westbound Davison Freeway has reopened after Woodward after a crash closed it, officials said.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said the freeway reopened after a crash forced traffic to get by the crash on the right shoulder.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m and MDOT said at about 9:30 a.m. that it had reopened.

