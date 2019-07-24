WB Davison in Highland Park reopened after crash
Highland Park — The westbound Davison Freeway has reopened after Woodward after a crash closed it, officials said.
Michigan Department of Transportation officials said the freeway reopened after a crash forced traffic to get by the crash on the right shoulder.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m and MDOT said at about 9:30 a.m. that it had reopened.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/07/24/crash-blocks-all-lanes-wb-davison-highland-park/1812972001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.