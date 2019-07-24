Dearborn — A 64-year-old Dearborn man has been arraigned on assault and firearm charges after a woman was shot in June. Authorities said they found rifles and explosive materials in the home, Chief Ron Haddad said.

David Saunder. (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

David Saunder is being charged by Wayne County prosecutors with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and several firearm-related charges. He is also facing possible federal charges from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Saunder was arraigned in 19th District Court and his bond was set at $500,000.

"He was armed with many weapons in the house and ultimately charged with assault, I like to say, with nasty intentions," Haddad said at a press conference Wednesday.

Dearborn police responded in the late evening of June 8 to a home in the 2000 block of North Waverly, near Howard Elementary School, on reports a woman had been shot.

Officers detained Saunder outside the residence. A response team entered the home and found the 31-year-old victim.

She told police that she and the man were arguing and he shot her in the upper arm. She is in stable condition at a hospital.

When a search warrant was executed at the home, officers found the pistol they believe was used in the shooting and other guns, a machine gun and possible bomb-making materials. The Dearborn Bomb Squad secured the hazardous materials and the firearms were seized.

Saunder waived his preliminary exam and was arrested by ATF, which may seek additional charges for the explosives.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/07/24/dearborn-man-charged-assault-having-explosive-materials/1815344001/