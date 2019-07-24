Buy Photo Dearborn Police Chief Ron Haddad speaks at a press conference on July 24, 2019. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)

Dearborn — A 29-year-old man has been arraigned on multiple felony charges involving a break-in at a Dearborn councilman's home in June, police said.

Samuel Beasley was charged by Wayne County prosecutors with multiple felonies including home invasion and was arraigned in 19th District Court. His bond was set at $50,000.

He has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Dearborn Police Chief Ron Haddad said in the early morning of June 4, Councilman Robert Abraham awoke to noises and found a man in his home.

Abraham chased the man from the home and called the police, Haddad said.

"Abraham had the presence to get a fair description and call police immediately," Haddad said during a press conference Wednesday.

Beasley was arrested on June 5 for home invasion, although police say it's unclear what his intentions were.

The chief said Beasley is registered as a sex offender.

Abraham has served as a councilman since January 2002. He was elected to serve a fifth term in November 2017, according to the city's website.

