Warrant requests have been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, city officials said Wednesday. (Photo: Detroit News)

Hamtramck police arrested a suspect in connection to assaults on two women reported this month.

Warrant requests have been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review, city officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Other details, including the suspect's age and arrest date, were not released.

Authorities had been seeking tips to find a man they linked to the two attacks reported the week of July 13.

Police have not disclosed where or when the incidents happened. In each case, a woman had been walking alone when approached by a man who attacked them, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the attacks is asked to call the Hamtramck Police Department at (313) 800-5280.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/07/24/suspect-arrested-hamtramck-assaults/1821275001/