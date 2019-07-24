Suspect arrested in 2 Hamtramck assaults
Hamtramck police arrested a suspect in connection to assaults on two women reported this month.
Warrant requests have been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review, city officials said in a statement Wednesday.
Other details, including the suspect's age and arrest date, were not released.
Authorities had been seeking tips to find a man they linked to the two attacks reported the week of July 13.
Police have not disclosed where or when the incidents happened. In each case, a woman had been walking alone when approached by a man who attacked them, investigators said.
Anyone with information on the attacks is asked to call the Hamtramck Police Department at (313) 800-5280.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/07/24/suspect-arrested-hamtramck-assaults/1821275001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.