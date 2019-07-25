Construction signs are stacked against a fence. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

Beware of backups on Southfield Road in Lincoln Park on Friday as crews begin road repairs.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing road repairs on northbound M-39 under Interstate 75, between Fort Street and Dix-Toledo Road.

Repairs require lane closures on northbound M-39 and will close the southbound I-75 ramps to M-39 starting at 9 a.m. on Friday. Ramps will remain closed through August.

Two lanes are expected to remain closed, leaving two lanes open through August.

MDOT lane and ramp closures will begin Friday. (Photo: MDOT)

