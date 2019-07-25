Southfield Road repairs underway at I-75 in Lincoln Park
Beware of backups on Southfield Road in Lincoln Park on Friday as crews begin road repairs.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing road repairs on northbound M-39 under Interstate 75, between Fort Street and Dix-Toledo Road.
Repairs require lane closures on northbound M-39 and will close the southbound I-75 ramps to M-39 starting at 9 a.m. on Friday. Ramps will remain closed through August.
Two lanes are expected to remain closed, leaving two lanes open through August.
