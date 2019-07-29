Hamtramck — A 32-year-old Detroit man facing 12 felony charges in two alleged sexual assaults in Hamtramck, officials say.

Marcus Ross was arraigned Friday at 31st District Court in Hamtramck. As of Monday morning, he's still listed as a Wayne County Jail inmate.

His bond was set at $1 million, and remains jailed as his next court date approaches.

The Hamtramck Police Department announced Ross's arrest Wednesday, without naming him.

A statement from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says Ross is charged for his alleged role in two separate assaults, one involving a teenage girl and the other involving a woman in her 30s.

On July 14, at about 11:30 p.m., a 16-year-old girl was approached by a man in the area of Joseph Campau and Casmere. Authorities allege that Ross pulled her into an alley and sexually assaulted her.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment, and the victim reported the assault to Hamtramck police.

In that case, Ross faces eight felony charges: kidnapping, armed robbery, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Later that week, on July 18, at 3 p.m., a 37-year-old woman walked eastbound on Caniff and noticed she was being followed by a man.

She lost sight of him and headed home.

About two hours later, just after 4:50 p.m., she woke up to find a man on top of her. The man hit her several times before fleeing the scene on foot.

In that case, Ross faces four felony charges: first-degree home invasion, criminal sexual conduct — assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Ross is due back in court for probable cause conferences for both cases on August 8, court records show.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/07/29/detroit-man-charged-12-felonies-2-alleged-hamtramck-assaults/1855060001/