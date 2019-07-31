Romulus — The Federal Aviation Administration has granted Metro Airport $21.44 million for runway reconstruction, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The FAA's Airport Improvement Program will grant $478 million this year to airports in America.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, the state's largest airport, received the largest grant of any airport in Michigan. Metro Airport has six runways, but officials couldn't immediately be reached to say how many of them would be reconstructed or on what timeline.

Others include $11 million to Gerald Ford Airport in Grand Rapids, for apron rehabilitation, $1.54 million to Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport for an environmental study, and $527,250 for Alpena County Regional Airport, so it can buy snow removal equipment.

All told, the FAA awarded grants to 232 airports in 43 states, according to a transportation department statement. America has 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways.

Some 35 million travelers come through Metro Airport each year.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/07/31/faa-grants-21-m-metro-airport-runway-reconstruction/1876970001/