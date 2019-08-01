Wyandotte — A 65-year-old Detroit man was arrested Sunday following "what sounds like quite a show at one of our upscale restaurants," police said.

Wyandotte police said the man pulled his boat up to a waterfront The Waterfront restaurant along the Detroit River at 6 p.m. Sunday, where he and six "bikini-clad women, all half his age," were refused service and asked to leave by staff for "all reportedly being too intoxicated."

The man and his entourage refused to leave, a manager at the restaurant said.

"Thankfully, there was no damage. Just disrespectful, drunk people, so I called Wyandotte police," the manager said.

The man hurled insults and threats at random people and staff, who refused to serve them, police said.

"Then they were nice enough to crank the radio up to intentionally annoy everyone," police said. "When Wyandotte Police Department arrived, the gentleman ignored all of our lawful commands to exit his boat."

Instead, the man took off down the river, waving his middle finger at the police. But, police wrote: "Unlucky for him, WPD had an officer on a Wayne County Marine detail with the sheriffs."

The group was stopped near the Ambassador Bridge by the county unit, and the man was arrested.

"The good business owner did the right thing and called WPD," police said. "We regained peace for her by breaking up the party and arresting three people in the process."

