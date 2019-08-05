Livonia — A 32-year-old man was remanded to Wayne County Jail as he faces 14 felony charges related to a carjacking July 30 outside a Livonia Kroger, police said.

The armed carjacking took place about 5:25 p.m. on July 30 at the Kroger on Five Mile just east of Merriman. Capt. Ron Taig said the victim was a 50-year-old who was robbed of his 2018 GMC Terrain at gunpoint.

Kevin Hall (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Kevin Hall, 32, faces 14 felonies: Carjacking, armed robbery, second-degree fleeing from a police officer, receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000 and $20,000, and five counts each of felony firearm and possessing a weapon as a felon.

After the carjacking, the thief allegedly fled in the victim's vehicle.

Redford Township police attempted to pull the driver over, but he wouldn't stop. He crashed the stolen vehicle, then fled on foot before Redford police made the arrest.

According to Wayne County Jail records, Hall was denied bond at his arraignment. He is due for a court date Thursday at Livonia's 16th District Court.

Hall has a history of run-ins with the police, pleading guilty to third-degree fleeing an officer in Wayne County in 2013, and was sentenced to one to five years in prison. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Macomb County, and was sentenced to up to two years in prison.

In 2005, he pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree fleeing in Wayne County, and was given two years of probation.

