Highland Park — After casting her vote on Tuesday, Shelilla Haney walked out of the Highland Park municipal building into a megaphone battle between supporters and opponents of a ballot issue that would permit and regulate marijuana operations.

"Vote yes on Proposition 1," blared a megaphone pointed out of a minivan with a sign supporting Deblon Jackson for city council taped to the side.

"If you're a true Highland Parker, vote no on Prop 1," Janet Spight White, who was wearing a T-shirt supporting mayoral candidate Glenda McDonald, shouted into a megaphone.

Haney said she had decided to vote 'yes' on proposition 1.

"A lot of people don't know the effects of (marijuana), so I feel like due to the lack of knowledge about it, I feel like they can't really know," Haney said. "I voted yes (on proposition 1), but I regret my decision."

A few minutes later, Pierre Radney, walked out of the polling place. He said he had voted 'no' on the ballot initiative.

"I don't know much about it, but on marijuana I put no. I don't want to deal with any drugs," Radney said. "I don't think we should get high."

Buy Photo Shelia Starks-Clyburn, right, of Highland Park, distributes literature for her son Carlton D. Clyburn Jr., who is running for Highland Park City Council. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The vote on recreational marijuana in Highland Park was just one of several proposals voters in Wayne County were considering on the Aug. 6 ballot, in addition to city council and mayoral races.

If passed, the amendment to Highland Park’s city ordinance would establish a city license that allows establishments to grow, process, sell, securely transport or operate a marijuana safety compliance facility within two districts in the city.

Highland Park has not opted-in with the state to allow medical marijuana facilities, according to an unofficial document prepared by the state Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

The provision to legalize recreational marijuana, approved by Michiganians last November, allows municipalities to designate specific locations where marijuana establishments may be located. The law also allows municipal governments to require marijuana establishments to obtain a license costing no more than $5,000 a year.

Highland Park voters also were choosing among three candidates for mayor: council president pro tem Glenda McDonald, Elene Robinson and Mayor Hubert Yopp, who is seeking a third, non-consecutive term.

Residents also were narrowing mayoral fields in these cities:

--Allen Park: The top two vote-getters among city council members Angelo Americo DeGiulio, Tina Gaworecki, Gail McLeod and Kevin Rourke will face off in the Nov. 5 election to replace outgoing Mayor William Matakas.

--Inkster: Mayor Byron Nolen, who is seeking a second term, competing with Patrick Wimberly and council member Timothy Williams for spots on the general election ballot.

--Livonia: The top two vote-getters among former council member Maureen Miller Brosnan, retired Westland deputy fire chief Bruce Tenniswood and council president Laura Toy will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot in the race to replacing departing mayor Dennis Wright.

--Melvindale: The Downriver suburbs' voters were choosing among city council president Nicole Barnes, mayor pro-tem Wheeler Marsee and Wayne State University law student Ian Striz in the race for mayor.

Voters in several Wayne County communities and school districts also were deciding ballot issues:

--Inkster: A 2-mill, 10-year renewal levy for library operations.

--Grosse Ile Township: A 1.4878-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire operations and a .9919-mill, five-year renewal levy for police operations.

--Crestwood School District: A 3-mill, 16-year levy for operations.

--Livonia Public Schools: An 18.3866-mill,10-year renewal levy for operations and a 1.6-mill, 10-year sinking fund for school building upgrades and technology.

Voters in Inkster, Grosse Ile Township and Livonia’s public school district will be voting on millage renewals.

Voters in the Crestwood School District in Dearborn Heights will decide whether to support a millage increase.

Voters in the Washtenaw Intermediate School District, which includes a portion of Wayne County, will vote on a $53.3 million bond proposal.

