Allen Park authorities Wednesday afternoon are on the scene of situation in which a woman had barricaded herself inside a home with a gun.

Police said a SWAT team vehicle had breached the front door of a home where they were working to talk with someone who had a gun, a statement from police on Twitter said. Officials on the scene were awaiting a response.

We have breached the front door with a swat vehicle. Waiting on a response. — AllenParkPolice (@AllenParkPolice) August 7, 2019

The incident was reportednear Luana and Ecorse, the police department said in an alert on Facebook.

Residents were advised to avoid the area.

