Taylor — A 25-year-old man faces six felonies in a late-May crash in Taylor that killed a man and a woman who were his passengers in the vehicle, court records show.

The crash took place on the morning of May 28 at Telegraph and Northline in Taylor. Police say the suspect ran a red light, which had been green on the other side for about 10 seconds, and collided with a tractor-trailer.

While the truck driver suffered minor injuries, the crash left the suspect in critical condition, and Heather Hutchinson, 31, and Zachary Rich, 30, dead. Both died of "multiple injuries," per the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

Dakota Wallen (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged suspect Dakota Wallen, who has a history of assaultive and theft crimes, with six felonies: two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating under the influence causing death, and two counts of operating with a high blood alcohol content causing death, with a prior conviction.

At his arraignment on Tuesday, Wallen was given a bond of $150,000, per Wayne County Jail records. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remains an inmate.

Wallen took a plea deal for second-degree home invasion in Wayne County in July 2016, and was given probation, according to Michigan Department of Corrections records.

He also took plea deals in August 2017 for larceny in a building and in February for aggravated assault, and was scheduled to be on probation through October 2020.

Wallen is due for a competency hearing on Oct. 14, before Judge Joseph Slaven, records show.

