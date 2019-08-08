Romulus — A 41-year-old man is being held at Wayne County Jail on a $1 million bond as he faces felony charges in an alleged 2017 rape, court records show.

Jesse Emery faces five felonies: three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, involving a victim 13 or younger and a suspect 17 or older, and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under 13 and a suspect 17 or older.

Jesse Emery (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

The incident allegedly took place in March 2017, according to court records.

Charges were filed against Emery in November 2017, but Emery was arraigned Wednesday at 34th District Court in Romulus. He hasn't posted bond, and was an inmate at Wayne County Jail as of Thursday morning.

Emery is due for a probable cause conference Aug. 21.

Romulus Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In June 2009, Emery pleaded guilty to a Wayne County charge of operating while intoxicated, and had a charge of possession of a controlled substance dismissed. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

