A 47-year-old Wyandotte man who volunteered at a Wyandotte elementary school is facing up to 15 child sex charges after he was arrested last month, authorities said Friday.

Michael Beebe (Photo: Wyandotte Police Department)

Michael Jerry Beebe was arrested on July 25 and is being held at the Wayne County jail. Beebe participated as a volunteer in the Watch DOGS program at the school, police said.

He has been arraigned on four counts of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree; four counts of CSC first degree, persons under 13; four counts of CSC second degree, persons under 13; two counts of aggravated possession child sexually abusive material, and one of possessing child sexually abusive material.

Police aren't releasing specific details of what happened or the name of the elementary school and how authorities began to track him. And they delayed the release of his arrest because the investigation was ongoing.

"We've been investigating Mr. Beebe since May of this year," said Archie Hamilton, deputy police chief of Wyandotte. "This is an ongoing investigation so we have to be very careful that we don't influence any potential jurors."

Hamilton said there's the potential for more charges given that there are multiple victims. "That's something that we have to be aware of and be prepared for," he said. "By this information getting out, perhaps it could bring forward more victims."

Officials with Wyandotte Public Schools could not be reached.

