Dearborn Heights police are looking for this man who allegedly fired shots into the air after having to wait to buy lottery tickets at a gas station. (Photo: Dearborn Heights Police Department)

Dearborn Heights — Police are looking for a man who fired a gun into the air at a gas station because he was angry he had to wait to buy lottery tickets, officials said Tuesday.

The shooter is described as a thin male who was driving a blue Ford Focus with a sunroof. His vehicle headed south on Beech Daly.

Officials said the incident happened at about 7:09 p.m. last Sunday at the BP gas station on Beech Daly at Annapolis.

The man entered the store and waited to buy lottery tickets, according to police. He became agitated because of the wait and got into a verbal argument with the store's clerk.

He left the store, got into his vehicle and began driving away, authorities said. As he left, he fired several gun shots into the air.

Police said in a statement the driver fired the shots without regard for the safety of several people who were in the parking lot and store area.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Dearborn Heights police at (313) 277-7709.

