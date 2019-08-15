Livonia — A Livonia man has been charged with assault and battery in connection with a July road rage incident, police said Thursday.

David Brown, 47, was arraigned July 26 in 16th District Court on the misdemeanor charge, according to court records. If convicted he faces up to 93 days in jail and/or a fine.

Police said the incident happened July 18 on Plymouth Road. Brown is accused of punching the victim in the face during an altercation, they said.

Officials on Thursday released video of the incident that was recorded by an eyewitness. In the video, Brown is seen trying to drag the victim out of his truck, then yanking off one of his shoes and throwing it across Plymouth Road.

The witness turned the video over to police and investigators were able to get the license plate number of Brown's vehicle from it. Officers later located Brown and arrested him.

