Wayne — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank branch Wednesday in the city of Wayne, officials said.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. at the Chase Bank on West Michigan Avenue near South Wayne Road, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the bank to respond to a report of an unarmed robbery. Witnesses described the robber as a man with reddish-colored hair with a mustache and a beard.

Police said the man obtained an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

Authorities searched the area with a Michigan State Police canine unit but were unable to locate him, they said.

Detectives are working to identify him from the bank's video security surveillance system and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery should call Wayne Police Lt. F. Carter at (734) 721-1598.

