Dearborn — The University of Michigan-Dearborn has reversed its decision to cancel its December commencement and move to a once-a-year ceremony after student backlash over the weekend on social media.

Catherine A. Davy, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, made the announcement Friday that the school chose to cancel the December commencements indefinitely starting this year. The plan was to host one spring commencement ceremony at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, which has hosted spring commencement since 2016.

Leaders were persuaded by the Center's "elevated atmosphere" that "reflects more appropriate recognition of our students’ efforts and accomplishments," Davy said.

"Hosting the ceremony at Crisler has also allowed all four colleges to celebrate as one university with a seating capacity that affords students a generous number of tickets for their guests," she wrote in the post.

Davy said the move was a money-saver that "will be redirected to increase student financial aid and support student success initiatives."

Beginning with the spring 2020 commencement, the university will host one ceremony for undergraduates and another for graduate and doctoral students, both at Crisler Center.

However, the decision was not well-taken by some of the university's 7,000 students.

"As a student, I'm EXTREMELY disappointed that the school made this decision WITHOUT asking students for input," Hiba Qamar, wrote back to the university. "As a December grad, I had already told family to schedule a visit for my graduation. This is an extremely unprofessional act."

On Saturday, the university apologized to its students for the abrupt announcement.

Davy explained the decision, saying, "Standing shoulder-to-shoulder, when former Chancellor Dan Little and I first stepped into the Crisler Center to walk the aisle for UM-Dearborn's commencement in the spring of 2016, we said to each other: 'This is what graduation should look like. This is what our students deserve.' "

The officials said graduations have grown to a point where the university could not provide a fair amount of tickets for graduates to accommodate UM-Dearborn's Fieldhouse, where the winter commencements are held.

After reading emails and social media posts against the cancellation, the university reversed its decision and will hold a winter commencement.

"This student-centered sentiment ultimately informed the decision to hold one UM-Dearborn graduation ceremony beginning with this academic year," Davy said. "In an attempt to consult widely, we admittedly tarried too long before making the announcement last week. For this we apologize."

Students rejoiced on social media thanking the university for listening to their student body.

"THANK YOU SOOO MUCH!!!," posted Nadine Jones. "University of Michigan Dearborn listened. Our voices were heard. We will be having our commencement ceremony in December as planned. Thank you to all the students, professors, staff, alumni and my friends who all stepped up. This is awesome!! Will be graduating even more emotional."

