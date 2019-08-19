Dearborn — Two men, ages 18 and 21, face felony charges related to the slaying of a 26-year-old Marine City man in Dearborn last Monday.

Dustin Jordan, 21, faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder and evidence tampering in the death of Corey Crum. Richard Hayes, 18, is charged with evidence tampering.

Both were denied bond at arraignments Friday at Dearborn's 19th District Court, and both are lodged at the Wayne County Jail.

Police were called about 7 a.m. last Monday to Appoline, north of Interstate 96 and west of Meyers, on a report of a possibly injured person.

Officers found the unresponsive 26-year-old Marine City man, authorities said. Paramedics rendered first aid, but ultimately the man died.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner says Crum died of multiple stab wounds to the neck, and his death was a homicide.

Dearborn Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

