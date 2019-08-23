Southgate — Authorities are investigating a house explosion that claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman Thursday.

Southgate Police Chief Brett Selby said officers and firefighters were called at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday to the 13400 block of Cunningham near Fort and Northline to respond to a report of a house fire.

"The fire turned out to have been an explosion," he said. "Firefighters made entry, put the fire out and found that a 59-year-old Southgate resident had perished."

He said no other injuries to civilians or first responders were reported. There was some slight damage to nearby homes, the chief added.

Selby also said the investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire has been turned over to the city's Fire Department.

"The only concrete information we have right now is there was a house fire, there was an explosion and we have an individual who is deceased as a result of the fire or the explosion," he said.

