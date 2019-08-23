Westland — Westland police have a suspect in custody after the body of a 24-year-old woman was found Friday afternoon in Hines Park, police told The Detroit News.

Police responded to the scene, where they were directed to the bodyof the woman, a Westland resident.

Sgt. Mike Little said deputies are investigating the death.

"The investigation is in its early stages and there are no dangers to the public," he said.

No further information was immediately available.

Hines Park, established in the early 1900s, spans several cities in Wayne County, including Northville, Plymouth, Livonia, Westland, Garden City and Dearborn Heights. It includes 20 park segments and has many sports fields and playgrounds.

During the holidays, the park glows at night during the Wayne County Lightfest that runs on Hines Drive, more than four miles long.

