Westland — The last time Olivia Rossi was seen alive, she was leaving a townhouse on foot Tuesday with a male suspect now in custody for her murder, her twin sister said.

Rossi was found dead in Hines Park Friday, eight days shy of her 24th birthday, her sister, Raquel Rossi told The Detroit News Saturday.

Olivia Rossi, 23, was found dead in Hines Park Friday. (Photo: Courtesy of family.)

"The guy she was with was a friend of ours. We've known him since high school," Raquel Rossi said. "I just wish I could have went and made sure she was OK. It was right down the street from my house."

Westland police responded to the park after 4 p.m. Friday, where they were directed to the body of a woman they said was a Westland resident. A suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

Sgt. Mike Little said deputies are investigating the death and said there were no further updates as of Saturday afternoon.

"The investigation is in its early stages and there are no dangers to the public," he said.

Racquel Rossi, left, and her twin sister, Olivia Rossi, right. (Photo: Courtesy of family.)

Raquel Rossi said her sister had left the townhome after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Ann Arbor Trail and Middle Belt. Olivia and the suspect, who police have not named, were headed to Cooper Elementary School on Ann Arbor Trail, Rossi said.

"He told police he did it," she said. "I think he took her straight to Cooper Elementary, killed her there and dumped her body in Hines Park. She was found partially in a pond."

Rossi said the pair were friends and she didn't have reason to worry because she and Olivia were texting the night of her disappearance. The Rossi family is raising money for Olivia’s funeral through GoFundMe.

"She was texting me saying he was acting weird and he had a knife," Rossi said in tears. "Police showed up to tell me but I had a gut feeling when she passed.

"It was a senseless crime. She didn't deserve that."

