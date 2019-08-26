Detroit police investigate death of 18-day-old baby found in tub
Detroit — Police are investigating the death of an 18-day-old infant whose body was found Monday in a bathtub, officials said.
Officers were called at about 6 a.m. to a home in the 19000 block of Schoenherr near East Seven Mile on Detroit's east side to respond to a report of a female child who had died, according to authorities.
Police continue to investigate.
