Detroit — Police are investigating the death of an 18-day-old infant whose body was found Monday in a bathtub, officials said.

Officers were called at about 6 a.m. to a home in the 19000 block of Schoenherr near East Seven Mile on Detroit's east side to respond to a report of a female child who had died, according to authorities.

Police continue to investigate.

