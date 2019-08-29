Garden City — A 49-year-old Wayne County woman faces three felony charges related to the alleged embezzlement of a construction firm in Garden City, and is jailed as she awaits her next court date.

Nicole Cogswell (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

On Tuesday, Garden City Police Department arrested Nicole Cogswell. The next day she was arraigned at Garden City's 21st District Court on three charges: embezzlement of $100,000 or more, embezzlement of $20,000 or more as an agent or trustee, and false pretenses for $20,000 or more.

Maria Miller, spokeswoman for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, told The News that Cogswell's alleged thefts took place over a two-year period, from January 2015 to April 2017, when she was bookkeeper at Down Home Construction of Garden City.

During her time there, she allegedly filed fraudulent work hours and reimbursement payments and wrote fraudulent checks to vendors.

Garden City police say Cogswell had long been terminated by the time of her arrest, and that the irregularities were spotted when the business conducted an audit.

Cogswell is being held at Wayne County Jail on a $10,000 bond. She's due for a probable cause conference on Sept. 9 and a preliminary examination on Sept. 16, both before Judge Richard Hammer.

