Hamtramck — How do you stage a boat race in a landlocked city, when no river runs through it? The answer, in Hamtramck, on Labor Day, is to have the audience bring the water, throwing it at competitors as they approach the finish line.

This is the Hamtramck Yacht Club Canoe Race, and according to Mayor Karen Majewski, who will be in attendance Monday, it's an event not to be missed.

Buy Photo Participants race through the street past residents tossing water balloons in this Sept. 5, 2016, file photo during the Hamtramck Yacht Club Canoe Races , part of the Hamtramck Labor Day Fest in downtown Hamtramck. (Photo: Steve Perez, The Detroit News, File)

"It's raucous and loud and wet and wild and fun," Majewski told The News Monday morning, hours before the games would begin.

How it works, the mayor explained, is teams gather at the starting line, one person inside a push-cart, the other person pushing. At they approach the finish line, they're bombarded with water guns and water balloons, adding slickness to the pavement on the city's main thoroughfare, Joseph Campau.

The Hamtramck Labor Day Festival is a three-day event in its 40th year. While much has been made of the community's changing face in recent years, including the election of its first majority-Muslim city council in 2015, the town of 25,000 has been diverse from the very beginning, Majewski said.

Though Hamtramck's name bespeaks its Polish origin, and Poles "dominated" city government until the 1990s, its mayor said, "we've always been a diverse city" that drew people looking to work in the lucrative auto industry.

Buy Photo Karl Kaiser and Amy Memminger race down Jos. Campau in this file photo from Sept. 5, 2016. (Photo: Steve Perez, The Detroit News, File)

As Hamtramck historian Greg Kowalski wrote in his 2002 book, Hamtramck: The Driven City, in a passage quoted on the festival's website: "From Hamtramck’s earliest days, African Americans provided a constancy of the fabric of the community. As it attracted droves of immigrants nearly a century ago, these days Arabs, Bangladeshis, Bosnians, Serbians, and others still find the city an attractive place to settle."

While more than 20 languages are spoken by students in its public school system today, it was double that in the 1920s, when more than 50 languages could be heard in the community, Majewski said.

Buy Photo Participants race through the street past residents tossing water balloons in this Sept. 5, 2016 file photo. (Photo: Steve Perez, The Detroit News, File)

But the three-day festival is designed to bring out more than a hometown crowd, and in the past attendance of 100,000 was not unusual. Beyond the canoe race, there's been three days of live music, and there will be a professional wrestling match at 4 p.m., courtesy of International Bigtime Wrestling.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/09/02/hamtramck-labor-day-boat-race-landlocked-city/2190667001/