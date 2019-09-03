MDOT: EB I-94 at 8 Mile reopens after crash
Detroit — Eastbound Interstate 94 has reopened at Eight Mile after a crash closed the freeway,officials said.
All lanes of the freeway are open, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.
It closed at 8:15 a.m. and reopened at 8:59 a.m. Details about the crash were not immediately available.
