Detroit — Eastbound Interstate 94 has reopened at Eight Mile after a crash closed the freeway,officials said.

All lanes of the freeway are open, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

It closed at 8:15 a.m. and reopened at 8:59 a.m. Details about the crash were not immediately available.

A crash closed eastbound I-94 at Eight Mile on Tuesday, September 3, state transportation officials said. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

