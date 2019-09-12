Detroit — This should sound familiar: A part of Interstate 94 in Detroit will close for the weekend for road construction.

Friday night, the freeway's westbound lanes will be closed between Interstate 75 and Michigan Avenue to enable crews to make repairs to bridges and the pavement on I-94, officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

Other parts of the freeway in Detroit have had weekend closures since a project to upgrade the interstate began in April.

Crews will resurface I-94 from Second Avenue to Wyoming, remove the traffic shift under the Brush Street overpass and begin structure repair to the railroad bridge just east of Livernois, officials said.

But before that happens, the right lane of eastbound I-94 between Livernois and Junction will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursdaythrough 9 p.m. Friday for work to begin on the railroad bridge.

After, the right and center lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will begin closing the stretch of westbound I-94 at about 9 p.m. Friday. They expect to reopen I-94's westbound lanes between the Lodge Freeway and Michigan Avenue by midnight Saturday. The rest of the freeway will reopen by 10 a.m. Sunday, according to MDOT.

Motorists who drive westbound I-94 in Detroit will be detoured to southbound I-75 to westbound Interstate 96 to the Southfield Freeway and back to I-94.

Meanwhile, the left lane of eastbound I-94 will also be closed between the Lodge and I-75 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday 9/14 for work on the Brush Street overpass. The Lodge's southbound ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed as well.

