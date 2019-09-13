Taylor — Police are looking for a Taylor man wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting Thursday, officials said.

They said Walter Clyde Hollandsworth, 21, is suspected of shooting a 20-year-old man on the 6100 block of Dean.

Hollandsworth (Photo: Taylor Police Department)

The victim was shot in the abdomen, police said. He had surgery and is expected to survive.

Hollandsworth is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 6 foot 2 inches, weighing about 175 pounds.

Anyone who sees Hollandsworth or knows of his whereabouts should call Taylor Police immediately at 911 or at (734) 287-6611.

