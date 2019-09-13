Taylor police seek suspect in Thursday non-fatal shooting
Taylor — Police are looking for a Taylor man wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting Thursday, officials said.
They said Walter Clyde Hollandsworth, 21, is suspected of shooting a 20-year-old man on the 6100 block of Dean.
The victim was shot in the abdomen, police said. He had surgery and is expected to survive.
Hollandsworth is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 6 foot 2 inches, weighing about 175 pounds.
Anyone who sees Hollandsworth or knows of his whereabouts should call Taylor Police immediately at 911 or at (734) 287-6611.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
