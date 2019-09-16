Threat closes Melvindale-Northern Allen Park schools Monday
Melvindale — An unspecified threat toward a Wayne County school district prompted officials to cancel classes Monday for roughly 3,100 students, Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools announced.
The closure was announced via Superintendent Kimberly Soranno's Facebook page. The brief post, published early Monday morning, calls the threat "non-specific" but said the police investigation would require schools to be closed for the day. The Melvindale Police Department Facebook page repeats that information
According to MI School Data, about 3,135 students attended the district last school year.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/09/16/threat-closes-melvindale-northern-allen-park-schools-monday/2339292001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.