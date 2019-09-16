Melvindale — An unspecified threat toward a Wayne County school district prompted officials to cancel classes Monday for roughly 3,100 students, Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools announced.

The closure was announced via Superintendent Kimberly Soranno's Facebook page. The brief post, published early Monday morning, calls the threat "non-specific" but said the police investigation would require schools to be closed for the day. The Melvindale Police Department Facebook page repeats that information

According to MI School Data, about 3,135 students attended the district last school year.

