Romulus — Want to accompany someone to their boarding gate at Detroit Metropolitan Airport but don’t have a ticket? No worries, with help of a new pilot program beginning Tuesday and running through Jan. 5.

Non-ticketed visitors will be able to enter the post-security side of the McNamara and North terminals through the DTW Destination Pass program.

And it’s not just to wish a traveler safe passage. Those not flying now can partake in the same amenities as ticketed passengers.

Last year, the Transportation Security Administration amended its regulations, giving airports more flexibility when allowing non-ticketed visitors into the gate area.

“The new regulations allow us to expand our gate pass program that already exists for our Westin hotel guests,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton in a statement. “Now we can welcome more community members into our home to create memorable moments — from watching planes to greeting family and friends.”

The DTW Destination Pass program, which is in a pilot phase, is available for visitors at both terminals from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

But there’s an application process.

Those wishing to take advantage of the program must apply for a pass through the airport’s website the day before their planned visit. They’ll find out if they’re approved via email.

If approved, detailed instructions will be sent electronically. Applicants who are granted a DTW Destination Pass also will receive a survey via email after their visit. Their feedback will help the Airport Authority evaluate the effectiveness of the program.

The DTW Destination Pass program will be limited to 75 visitor passes per day. Participants must submit to the same security regulations as passengers boarding an aircraft. Additional information on the program, application process and requirements can be found at metroairport.com/about-us/dtw-destination-pass.

