Man, 20, injured in shooting on school playground in Harper Woods
Harper Woods — Police are investigating a Tuesday shooting on a school playground that left one man injured, officials said.
Officers were called at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to Poupard Elementary School for a report of shots fired on the property, according to authorities. The school is located on Lennon Street near Vernier Road and Interstate 94.
Police arrived and found everyone involved in a shooting had fled the scene, they said.
Investigators later learned a 20-year-old Harper Woods resident had been transported to a hospital for a gun shot wound to the lower back. Authorities said the victim is listed in temporary serious condition.
Detectives later determined the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation between several males and females who were at the school's playground, officials said. During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots.
