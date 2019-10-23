Harper Woods — Police are investigating a Tuesday shooting on a school playground that left one man injured, officials said.

Buy Photo Poupard Elementary school in Harper Woods. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Officers were called at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to Poupard Elementary School for a report of shots fired on the property, according to authorities. The school is located on Lennon Street near Vernier Road and Interstate 94.

Police arrived and found everyone involved in a shooting had fled the scene, they said.

Investigators later learned a 20-year-old Harper Woods resident had been transported to a hospital for a gun shot wound to the lower back. Authorities said the victim is listed in temporary serious condition.

Detectives later determined the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation between several males and females who were at the school's playground, officials said. During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/10/23/man-injured-shooting-harper-woods-schools-playground/4070486002/