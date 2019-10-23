Inkster — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning murder in Inkster, officials said.

Michigan State Police officials said troopers first responded at about 2:20 a.m. to reports of a homicide in the 27100 block of Florence Street near Inkster Road and Michigan Avenue.

The state police said the investigation has been turned over to the Inkster Police Department.

