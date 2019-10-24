Highland Park — An attempted robbery at a restaurant in Highland Park shortly after midnight Thursday ended in the death of the suspect and a graze wound for an employee.

The suspect, 30, entered the back office of the Woodward Bistro, on the 12800 block of Woodward Avenue, while its owner was counting money, and attempted to rob the establishment, Marli Blackman, spokeswoman for the city of Highland Park, said.

The owner was also armed and shot the man, killing him.

Also hit in the gunfire was a waitress at the restaurant, who suffered a graze wound and is expected to be OK.

Blackman said the Woodward Bistro and the Woodward Ave. Bar and Grill, both new to the Wayne County suburb, are the first new non-fast food restaurants the city has seen "in decades."

