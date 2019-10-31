Harper Woods police are investigating a shooting Thursday that wounded an 18-year-old man in his hand.

The victim was walking home from work in the 19800 block of Beaconsfield at about 12:02 a.m. when a 2001-05 tan Buick LaCrosse pulled up, authorities said in a statement.

Two people exited and fired three gunshots at the teen, who fled into his backyard, according to the release.

The shooters fled in the Buick, which was driven by a third suspect. Authorities did not release a description.

The 18-year-old was shot on his finger. He was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Evidence was collected at the shooting scene and detectives are investigating the incident, city officials said Thursday.

