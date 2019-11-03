Canton — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place early Sunday morning on southbound Interstate 275 in Canton, a suburb in western Wayne County.

The crash happened about 3:40 a.m. on southbound I-275 at Michigan Avenue, wrote Lt. Mike Shaw, spokesman and commander for the Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit, on Twitter.

Police say the woman, whose age was not immediately offered, allegedly rear-ended another vehicle.

The impact caused the woman's vehicle to veer off the road and roll over, ultimately coming to rest on top of the woman, who died from her injuries.

The other driver was not hurt, Shaw wrote.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/11/03/police-woman-dies-after-rear-ending-vehicle-sb-275/4148557002/