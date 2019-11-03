Warrant issued in case involving animals seized in Romulus strip mall
Romulus — A felony warrant has been issued for a Farmington man in a case involving animal cruelty, abandonment and neglect in the seizure of hundreds of animals in an August raid in Romulus, police said.
More than two months after Romulus police confiscated Flemish giant rabbits, iguanas, kangaroos, a peacock, tortoise and several hundred hedgehogs from a strip mall in Romulus, police are asking for help in locating 36-year-old Javon Pherras Stacks.
In August, Romulus police and animal control were on the scene of a strip mall location on Ecorse, just east of Merriman, for about 12 hours, securing and later relocating more than 500 animals after receiving a tip.
It is illegal to own exotic animals in Romulus, said Detective Kelly Fragodt.
Fragodt said police weren't releasing details about where the animals have been relocated out of concern for their safety and the safety of those who took in the animals.
After an investigation, a felony warrant was issued for Stacks, police said Saturday.
Those with information on Stacks' whereabouts are asked to contact the Romulus Police Department at (734) 941-8400.
