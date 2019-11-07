Briggs (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Canton — Three men and a woman are accused of stealing several automated teller machines from businesses across southeast Michigan, police said.

All four have been charged with breaking and entering a building with intent to steal, a 10-year felony.

Officials identified the accused as Richard Briggs, 34, of Detroit; Angelo Parker, 30, also of Detroit; Antonio Parker, 33, of Warren, and Anitra Ward, 20, of Hazel Park.

Antonio Parker has also been charged with resisting police, a two-year felony.

Antonio Parker (Photo: Canton Police Department)

The four were arraigned in 43rd District Court in Ferndale and each person's bond was set at $75,000.

Officers with the Canton, Dearborn, Ferndale, Livonia and Warren police departments worked with FBI agents on the investigation that led to the suspects' arrests.

Canton police said it will forward the findings of a similar investigation to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Angelo Parker (Photo: Canton Police Department)

Ward (Photo: Canton Police Department)

