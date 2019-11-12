Harper Woods — Eastbound Interstate 94 has closed at Allard Road due to a crash, officials said.

Motorists should be prepared for back ups.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2019/11/12/mdot-crash-closes-eb-94-allard-road/2577329001/