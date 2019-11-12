Federal authorities have charged a Redford Township man they allege had as many as 20,000 videos and images of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court last week, the social media site Tumblr submitted a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Dec. 11, alleging someone with the username ltgrlvr4 had uploaded some 15 clips depicting child porn the day before.

A United States Secret Service agent reviewed the material and saw two nude young girls with adult men, and investigators learned the Tumblr user had posted numerous pornographic images, an affidavit stated.

A search warrant later traced the user’s IP address allegedly to Keith Edward-Gerald Dotson and his home in Redford Township, federal officials reported. On July 9, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence while he and his wife were there and seized many electronic devices, including a cell phone and computer.

The U.S. Secret Service conducted a forensic review of Dotson’s computer “and located hundreds of videos and images depicting child pornography, including several … provided in the search warrant return for Tumblr username ltgrlvr4,” the complaint said.

Michigan State Police also inspected Dotson’s cell phone and allegedly found about 20,000 images and videos of child pornography as well as “hundreds of messages exchanged with numerous individuals involving the discussion and sharing of” the explicit material, according to the filing.

Dotson was arrested and appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge R. Steven Whalen on child pornography charges, records show.

The 34-year-old was released on a $10,000 bond. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 3.

Reached Tuesday evening, his attorney, Raymond Cassar, said: “He is still presumed innocent. These are serious charges and I’m looking forward to representing him in federal court.”

