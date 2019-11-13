Detroit — The Fort Street bridge over the Rouge River near Oakwood Boulevard is stuck in its up position, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

MDOT said Wednesday the Fort Street bridge over the River Rouge is stuck in its up position and the road will be closed for at least a few hours. (Photo: Detroit News file)

As a result, both northbound and southbound Fort Street has been closed between Miller Road and Oakland.

Diane Cross, a department spokeswoman, said the bridge is expected to be out of service for a few hours, which will put it well into the afternoon rush hour.

"They lifted the bridge to let a ship sail underneath and it got stuck in the up position," she said. "We've got some specialist technicians coming out to look at it."

MDOT said the bridge is the oldest of a set of a dozen bascule bridges erected on the Rouge River in the 1920s to allow shipping to use the river for access to the Ford Motor Company River Rouge manufacturing complex. It was built by the Chicago Bascule Bridge Company.

It was rebuilt in 2013 in a project that included reconstructing Fort Street between Miller Road and Powell Street, upgrading utilities, and replacing the double-leaf bascule bridge with a single-leaf-style that includes overhead counterweights.

An average of 3,000 vehicles travel northbound and southbound Fort Street between Miller and Oakland, according to the latest traffic counts compiled by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.

