Buy Photo Grosse Ile's free bridge. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The Wayne County Bridge closed for structural repairs Wednesday night, according to a Grosse Ile Township Facebook post.

There was no indication when the free bridge, which rises over the Trenton Channel and connects Grosse Ile to the mainland, would reopen.

The post says that "at this time, we are awaiting more information from Wayne County regarding when it will reopen."

In a Facebook post, Grosse Ile Township supervisor Brian Loftus said township officials learned about the repairs in the afternoon. He said he was told "emergency repairs to at least the decking were required."

He cited a press release from the county saying the bridge would be closed until further notice due to maintenance and repairs.

The free bridge is one of two that connect Grosse IIe to the mainland. The privately owned Grosse Ile Toll Bridge is on the northern end of the island.

