Highland Park apartment fire displaces 9, officials said
Highland Park — An apartment building fire Wednesday has displaced nine people, officials said.
The fire happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the Manchester Place Apartments near Manchester Parkway and Second Avenue, according to authorities. None of the people in the apartments were injured.
The fire's cause is not known and officials continue to investigate, they said.
The American Red Cross provided the nine people, who are members of six families, with emergency aid and continue to help them, officials said. It is also collecting donations for them.
To help the families, call Highland Park Press Secretary and Public Safety Liaison Marli Blackman at (313) 252-0050 ext. 258 or email mblackman@highlandparkmi.gov.
